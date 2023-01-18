Main content
Ukraine: Zelensky appeals to allies to quicken the delivery of heavy weapons
President Zelensky has appealed to western allies to hurry the delivery of heavy weapons
Zelensky told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "It was not us who started the war but it is us who will have to end it." Also: Israel's top court has blocked the appointment of an ultra-Orthodox politician as a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government because of a recent criminal conviction and staying in Israel scientists there have created a robot that can detect smells.
