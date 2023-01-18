Main content

Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter crash

The interior minister is among the dead.

Ukraine's interior minister is among the dead. The crash happened near a kindergarten in an eastern suburb of Kyiv. Also: The Philippines Nobel prize winner, Maria Ressa, is acquitted in a move hailed as a victory for press freedom, why seals have been attacking humans in South Africa, and international diplomacy in a sauna.

29 days left to listen

27 minutes

