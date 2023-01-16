Main content

Italy's most-wanted mafia boss arrested in Sicily

Matteo Messina Denaro is captured after 30 years on the run.

Matteo Messina Denaro is captured after 30 years on the run. More than 100 members of the armed forces were involved in his arrest. Also: a British Police officer admits to multiple rapes and sexual assaults over the course of almost two decades, and conservation organisations are seeking volunteers to become 'walrus detectives'.

