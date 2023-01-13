Main content

Ukraine defence minister: We are a de facto member of Nato alliance

Oleksii Reznikov says he's confident the west will supply the heavy weapons needed to defeat Russia.

Oleksii Reznikov says he's confident the west will supply the heavy weapons needed to defeat Russia. Also: Kazakhstan has stripped the former president Nursultan Nazarbayev of his honorary status as head of the nation, and the man accused of killing Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has been charged with murder.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends