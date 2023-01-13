Main content
Ukraine defence minister: We are a de facto member of Nato alliance
Oleksii Reznikov says he's confident the west will supply the heavy weapons needed to defeat Russia.
Oleksii Reznikov says he's confident the west will supply the heavy weapons needed to defeat Russia. Also: Kazakhstan has stripped the former president Nursultan Nazarbayev of his honorary status as head of the nation, and the man accused of killing Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has been charged with murder.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends