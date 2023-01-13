Main content

Special counsel to investigate Biden files

It follows the discovery of classified material at two addresses

It follows the discovery of classified material in the US president's home and an office. Also: The Brazilian president says the protesters who ransacked government buildings on Sunday had inside help from members of the security forces, and the hunt for a cat that's been missing in an airport in Bolivia for a month.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends