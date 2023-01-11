Main content

Chinese crematoriums 'swamped' as Covid surges

It follows new detailed analysis of satellite imagery by the Washington Post

The revelations follow new detailed analysis of satellite imagery by the Washington Post into the low official death rate. Also: Up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers will arrive in the US as early as next week to start training for the Patriot missile system, and the singing bus driver who has become an internet sensation.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends