Main content
Chinese crematoriums 'swamped' as Covid surges
It follows new detailed analysis of satellite imagery by the Washington Post
The revelations follow new detailed analysis of satellite imagery by the Washington Post into the low official death rate. Also: Up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers will arrive in the US as early as next week to start training for the Patriot missile system, and the singing bus driver who has become an internet sensation.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends