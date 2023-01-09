Main content
Brazil police surround protest camps after Congress attack
Thousands of demonstrators ransacked government buildings in the capital on Sunday.
Thousands of demonstrators ransacked government buildings in the capital on Sunday. Also: Pakistan asks the international community for billions of dollars of support after last year's devastating floods, and former employees of a Belarusian news website which covered mass protests against the President have gone on trial.
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends