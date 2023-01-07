Main content
McCarthy says he has the votes to be US House Speaker
Despite losing 13 rounds of voting, the Republican Kevin McCarthy says he will prevail when lawmakers reconvene. Also: Russian forces are accused of opening fire in Ukraine despite Vladimir Putin's proposed truce for Orthodox Christmas, and an old Nazi map sparks a treasure hunt in the Netherlands.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends