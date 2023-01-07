Main content

McCarthy says he has the votes to be US House Speaker

Despite losing 13 rounds of voting, the Republican Kevin McCarthy says he will prevail when lawmakers reconvene. Also: Russian forces are accused of opening fire in Ukraine despite Vladimir Putin's proposed truce for Orthodox Christmas, and an old Nazi map sparks a treasure hunt in the Netherlands.

