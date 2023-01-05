Main content

Pope Francis leads the funeral for his predecessor, Benedict.

Thousands of mourners attended the service in St Peter's Square.

Thousands of mourners attended the service in St Peter's Square. Also: one of the winners of last year's Nobel Peace Prize goes on trial in Belarus over his involvement in protests, and reports that Prince Harry will claim that he suffered a violent attack at the hands of his brother, Prince William.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends