Thousands of mourners attended the service in St Peter's Square. Also: one of the winners of last year's Nobel Peace Prize goes on trial in Belarus over his involvement in protests, and reports that Prince Harry will claim that he suffered a violent attack at the hands of his brother, Prince William.
