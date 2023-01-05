Main content

The ferocious fight in Bakhmut in Ukraine

Ukrainian commander has given a graphic account of battles with Russian forces.

A Ukrainian commander leading the city's defence said Russian forces were battling with singular determination even -- as he put it -- the ground was littered with their comrades' bodies. Also: the US House of Representatives has once again failed to elect a Speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, and, could Pope Francis call it a day as head of the Roman Catholic Church?

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends