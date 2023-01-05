Main content
The ferocious fight in Bakhmut in Ukraine
Ukrainian commander has given a graphic account of battles with Russian forces.
A Ukrainian commander leading the city's defence said Russian forces were battling with singular determination even -- as he put it -- the ground was littered with their comrades' bodies. Also: the US House of Representatives has once again failed to elect a Speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, and, could Pope Francis call it a day as head of the Roman Catholic Church?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends