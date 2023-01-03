Main content

Brazil legend Pele's funeral

Thousands of mourners line the streets of his hometown.

Thousands of mourners line the streets of his hometown, Santos, to watch the funeral procession. President Lula was among those who've paid their respects. Also; there's been condemnation from across the Arab world of a visit to the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem by a far-right Israeli government minister, and a snow crisis for skiers in the Swiss Alps.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

