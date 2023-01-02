Main content

Ukrainian strike kills 63 Russians

It's the highest number of deaths for a single incident since the war began.

It's the highest number of deaths acknowledged by Moscow for a single incident since the war began. Also: people turn out in large numbers to pay their last respects to former Pope Benedict in the Vatican and the footballer Pele in Brazil; and Prince Harry says he wants his father King Charles and his brother Prince William back.

