Main content
Ukrainian strike kills 63 Russians
It's the highest number of deaths for a single incident since the war began.
It's the highest number of deaths acknowledged by Moscow for a single incident since the war began. Also: people turn out in large numbers to pay their last respects to former Pope Benedict in the Vatican and the footballer Pele in Brazil; and Prince Harry says he wants his father King Charles and his brother Prince William back.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends