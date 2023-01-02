Main content

More than 60 servicemen killed in Ukrainian strike - Russia

Dozens, possibly hundreds, of Russian conscripts are believed to have died in the rocket attack in occupied Donbas. Also: The Indian Supreme Court upholds a government decision to withdraw most high denomination banknotes, and a public wake at Santos FC in Brazil for the legendary player, Pelé.

