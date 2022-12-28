Main content
Chinese flight bookings surge ahead of border opening
It comes after Beijing announced it would scrap covid travel restrictions next month
It comes after Beijing announced it would scrap covid travel restrictions next month. Also: The head of a right-wing plot to kidnap the governor of the US state of Michigan in 2020 has been sentenced to sixteen years in jail, and why police in Ghana are trying to crack down on what they see as harmful New Year prophecies.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends