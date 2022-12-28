Main content

Chinese flight bookings surge ahead of border opening

It comes after Beijing announced it would scrap covid travel restrictions next month

It comes after Beijing announced it would scrap covid travel restrictions next month. Also: The head of a right-wing plot to kidnap the governor of the US state of Michigan in 2020 has been sentenced to sixteen years in jail, and why police in Ghana are trying to crack down on what they see as harmful New Year prophecies.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends