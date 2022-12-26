Main content
Storm-hit US city described as war zone
The 'blizzard of the century' leaves at least twenty-five dead in and around Buffalo
At least twenty-five people are now known to have died in and around Buffalo -- the city worst hit by the winter storm that swept across the northeast US. Also: rebels in Tigray hail a visit by an Ethiopian government delegation as a milestone on the road to peace; and -- how the footballing superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, known for his quick feet, became embroiled in a scandal about chicken feet.
