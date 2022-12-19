Main content

Charge Trump with insurrection, Capitol panel says

The Democrat-led committee voted for the justice department to prosecute Mr Trump.

The Democrat-led committee voted unanimously for the justice department to prosecute Mr Trump. Also: EU countries have agreed a cap on the price of natural gas in response to soaring energy bills caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, and how a few seconds of turbulence injured more than thirty plane passengers on a flight to Hawaii.

