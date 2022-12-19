Main content
Argentina win dramatic World Cup final
The team beat France on penalties in a sensational match
The team beat France on penalties in a sensational match which saw Lionel Messi crowned player of the tournament. Also: delegates at a UN biodiversity conference in Montreal draw up a plan to protect ecosystems on thirty percent of the planet, and we hear about a new BBC World Service drama called The Dark Is Rising.
