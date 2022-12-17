Main content

Clashes in Peru leave several dead

Two ministers in the government have resigned citing deadly protests

Two ministers in the government have resigned citing deadly protests that have followed the ousting and arrest of President Pedro Castillo.. Also: chaos as the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is heckled at a conference of the governing ANC where he's hoping to be re-elected as leader, and from James Bond to Benoit Blanc -- Daniel Craig tells us about his role as a gay detective in the film Glass Onion.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

