Main content
Huge wave of Russian strikes hit Ukraine
Ukraine says its power facilities have been hit again.
Ukraine says its infrastructure has been hit again, and Kharkiv, the country's second biggest city is without power. Also: Twitter closes the accounts of several journalists, many of whom had been critical of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media site. And how being too polite can be bad for your health.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends