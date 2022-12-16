Main content

Huge wave of Russian strikes hit Ukraine

Ukraine says its power facilities have been hit again.

Ukraine says its infrastructure has been hit again, and Kharkiv, the country's second biggest city is without power. Also: Twitter closes the accounts of several journalists, many of whom had been critical of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media site. And how being too polite can be bad for your health.

