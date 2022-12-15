Main content

Ukraine: Russia accused of killing large numbers of civilians

UN human rights chief says Russian troops executed people who presented no threat. Also: Afghan Taliban carry out more public floggings of people accused of robbery and adultery, and Prince Harry says his brother William screamed and shouted at him, at a meeting about his and Meghan's role in the British royal family.

