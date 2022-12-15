Main content
Ukraine: Russia accused of killing large numbers of civilians
UN human rights chief says Russian troops executed people who presented no threat.
UN human rights chief says Russian troops executed people who presented no threat. Also: Afghan Taliban carry out more public floggings of people accused of robbery and adultery, and Prince Harry says his brother William screamed and shouted at him, at a meeting about his and Meghan's role in the British royal family.
