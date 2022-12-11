Main content
Twenty seven bodies dumped by roadside in Zambia
They are believed to be Ethiopian migrants trying to reach South Africa. Also: four people have been charged in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption at the European Parliament, and the teenage girl in England given a new lease of life after recovering from an incurable cancer using a revolutionary new type of treatment.
