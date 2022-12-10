Main content

US warning over defence partnership between Russia and Iran

Washington says it could harm Ukraine and the international community

The US national security council spokesman says the relationship is strengthening and could harm Ukraine and the international community. Also: one of this year's Nobel Peace Prize winners says President Putin must be held accountable for Russia's actions in Ukraine, and the sheepdog that's become an internet sensation for taking on a pack of coyotes.

29 days left to listen

25 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends