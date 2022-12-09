Main content

US bill protecting same-sex marriage clears Congress

The legislation will enshrine marriage equality in federal law, protecting the rights of same-sex and interracial couples. Also: the chief executive of the Qatar World Cup is criticised for comments about the death of a migrant worker, and Celine Dion is diagnosed with a rare neurological disease.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

