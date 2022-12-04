Main content

Russian oil cap 'weak' says Zelensky



The Ukrainian President added that it would not stop Russia's war in his country. Also: A spokesman for the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he won't resign despite a scandal over money stolen from his farm, and the discovery on a bookshelf in the US of one of Stephen Sondheim's earliest musicals.

