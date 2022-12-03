Main content

EU imposes Russian oil price cap

The aim is to starve Moscow of funds for its war against Ukraine

The aim is to starve Moscow of funds for its war against Ukraine. Also: The World Health Organisation says it's struggling to reach people in need of help in the Ethiopian region of Tigray, weeks after a ceasefire was agreed, and why a Barbadian task force is asking a British MP for slavery reparations.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends