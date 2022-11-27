Main content
China Covid protests spread to major cities
Demonstrators have called for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
In defiant scenes not usually seen in China, demonstrators have called for President Xi Jinping to stand down. Also: Italy declares a state of emergency on the island of Ischia following a deadly landslide, and a Frenchman who was sacked for refusing to join work parties wins the legal right to be boring.
