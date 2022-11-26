Main content

Pakistan: Imran Khan hosts huge protest rally

The former PM greeted supporters in Rawalpindi weeks after he was shot at a similar event.

The former prime minister greeted hundreds of thousands of supporters in Rawalpindi, weeks after he was shot at a similar event. Also: the US has banned the sale of Chinese technology amid security fears, and 100 years after Tutankhamun's tomb was uncovered, we examine the role that Egyptian archaeologists played in the discovery.

