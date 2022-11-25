Main content

UN urges Russia and Ukraine to protect POWs

Evidence has emerged of possible summary executions by both sides

Human rights officials raise concerns as evidence emerges of possible summary executions by both sides. Also: Iranian activists say the security forces have opened fire on protesters in the eastern province of Sistan-Balochistan, and a musical based on the life of Nelson Mandela is set to open in London.

