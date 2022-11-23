Main content
Russia launches another wave of missile strikes across Ukraine
Key infrastructure hit, hours after a 2-day old baby was killed in a Zaporizhzhya hospital.
Key infrastructure hit, hours after a 2-day old baby was killed in a Zaporizhzhya hospital where his mother survived. We hear about the extent of the damage. Also: In Jerusalem, a teenage boy dies after bus stop bombings - the first such attacks for several years, and we look back at the life of the Dr Feelgood guitarist, Wilko Johnson, who's died aged 75.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends