Trump loses bid to withold tax returns

The US Supreme Court has approved their release to a Congressional committee

The US Supreme Court has approved their release to a Congressional committee, marking a legal defeat for the former Republican President. Also, a national holiday is declared in Saudi Arabia to celebrate a shock win against Argentina in the World Cup, and the Ugandan man appealing for help with the upkeep of his 10 wives and 102 children.

