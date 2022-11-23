Main content
Trump loses bid to withold tax returns
The US Supreme Court has approved their release to a Congressional committee
The US Supreme Court has approved their release to a Congressional committee, marking a legal defeat for the former Republican President. Also, a national holiday is declared in Saudi Arabia to celebrate a shock win against Argentina in the World Cup, and the Ugandan man appealing for help with the upkeep of his 10 wives and 102 children.
