Rescuers in Indonesia battle to find earthquake survivors
Disaster agency says number killed in West Java reaches two-hundred and sixty-eight. Also: Ukraine's security services conduct searches at the country's most famous monastery to check if it's being used for subversive activities to help Russia, and Saudi Arabia have beaten one of the favourites, Argentina in the football World Cup - the first big shock of the competition.
