Indonesia earthquake kills more than 60
The 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java and was felt a hundred kilometres away in the capital, Jakarta.
The 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java and was felt a hundred kilometres away in the capital, Jakarta. Also: several European teams at the World Cup in Qatar scrap plans to wear armbands in support of gay rights; and China confirms three people have died in Beijing with Covid - the first fatalities officially connected to the disease in six months.
