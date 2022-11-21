Main content

Indonesia earthquake kills more than 60

The 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java and was felt a hundred kilometres away in the capital, Jakarta.

The 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java and was felt a hundred kilometres away in the capital, Jakarta. Also: several European teams at the World Cup in Qatar scrap plans to wear armbands in support of gay rights; and China confirms three people have died in Beijing with Covid - the first fatalities officially connected to the disease in six months.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends