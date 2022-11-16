Main content

Poland: no sign Tuesday's missile strike was deliberate Russian attack

NATO and Poland say missile strike was 'likely' caused by Ukraine's air defence.

NATO and Poland say missile strike was 'likely' caused by Ukraine's air defence. Also: two years after losing the US presidential election, Donald Trump confirms plans to run for the White House in 2024; and Bruce Springsteen fans can rest easy - the Boss himself has settled a dispute about the opening of one of his best loved songs.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends