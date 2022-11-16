Main content
Poland: no sign Tuesday's missile strike was deliberate Russian attack
NATO and Poland say missile strike was 'likely' caused by Ukraine's air defence. Also: two years after losing the US presidential election, Donald Trump confirms plans to run for the White House in 2024; and Bruce Springsteen fans can rest easy - the Boss himself has settled a dispute about the opening of one of his best loved songs.
