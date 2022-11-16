Main content

Russia denies stray missile landed in Poland

Warsaw raises military readiness after explosion near Ukraine border

Warsaw raises military readiness after explosion near Ukraine border; the US and other international powers say they're investigating. Also: Ukraine says a wave of Russian missile strikes on Tuesday was the biggest against the country's energy system since the invasion in February, and why are sexually transmitted diseases rising among Britain's elderly?

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends