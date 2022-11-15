Main content
Prisoners abused by both sides in Ukraine war
UN report details horrific behaviour.
A UN report details horrific behaviour by both sides. It includes allegations of the torture and summary execution of Russians held by Ukraine -- and beatings, mock executions and the threat of sexual violence suffered by Ukrainian POWs. Also in this edition: the world's population tops eight billion; fresh allegations of migrant World Cup workers killed and injured in Qatar; and how -- just like humans -- chimpanzees like to show and tell.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends