Prisoners abused by both sides in Ukraine war

UN report details horrific behaviour.

A UN report details horrific behaviour by both sides. It includes allegations of the torture and summary execution of Russians held by Ukraine -- and beatings, mock executions and the threat of sexual violence suffered by Ukrainian POWs. Also in this edition: the world's population tops eight billion; fresh allegations of migrant World Cup workers killed and injured in Qatar; and how -- just like humans -- chimpanzees like to show and tell.

