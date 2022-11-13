Main content

Zelensky says Russia destroyed all critical infrastructure in Kherson

It is feared some Russian troops may have remained behind in disguise.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had left the city of Kherson with no heat, electricity, water supply or communications. Also: Ethiopia and Tigrayan rebels agree to facilitate aid deliveries into conflict zone, and an Iranian man who lived in a French airport for eighteen years has died.

