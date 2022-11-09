Main content

US midterms: Control of Congress hangs in balance

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race as counting continues.

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race as counting continues. Also: Russia is to introduce military education in schools, there's pushback in Kenya following the lifting of a ban on genetically modified crops, and in Israel an artefact is discovered which illustrates the age-old problem of how to comb out head lice.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

