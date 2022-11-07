Main content

Hundreds of graves found at mass burial site in Ukraine

Satellite images show the plot near the Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol.

Satellite images show the site near the Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol. Also: blood grown in a laboratory has been given to humans for the first time, a cleaner who tidies homes for free, and ahead of the newest instalment of the Netflix drama, The Crown, how much truth is needed in a dramatisation?

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends