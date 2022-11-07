Main content

Guterres warns planet is warming at catastrophic speed

UN head urged world leaders to take immediate action as COP 27 begins

UN head urged world leaders to take immediate action as COP 27 begins in Egypt. Also: Kyiv residents encouraged to consider moving out of the capital if Russian attacks completely disable the city's electricity and water supplies, and, the Oscar winning actress Emma Thompson writes a children's story book.

