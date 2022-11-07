Main content
Guterres warns planet is warming at catastrophic speed
UN head urged world leaders to take immediate action as COP 27 begins
UN head urged world leaders to take immediate action as COP 27 begins in Egypt. Also: Kyiv residents encouraged to consider moving out of the capital if Russian attacks completely disable the city's electricity and water supplies, and, the Oscar winning actress Emma Thompson writes a children's story book.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends