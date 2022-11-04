Main content
Ukraine war: Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’
Ukraine’s President said 4.5 million people left without power following Russian attacks.
Ukraine’s President said 4.5 million people were left without power following Russian attacks; as the two sides prepare for a battle over the southern city of Kherson. Also: The German Chancellor breaks from the rest of the West to hold talks with China's leader Xi Jinping, and the rare goose that Hawaii is turning the lights out to protect.
