Main content

Ukraine war: Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’

Ukraine’s President said 4.5 million people left without power following Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s President said 4.5 million people were left without power following Russian attacks; as the two sides prepare for a battle over the southern city of Kherson. Also: The German Chancellor breaks from the rest of the West to hold talks with China's leader Xi Jinping, and the rare goose that Hawaii is turning the lights out to protect.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends