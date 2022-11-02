Main content
Israel elections: Netanyahu set for comeback with far right's help
The former Israeli Prime Minister is on the brink of returning to power.
The former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the brink of returning to power, after partial results show he is on course to win a majority in parliament with the help of the far right. Also: a sharp escalation in military tension between North and South Korea, as both sides fire missiles into the sea; and how five lions escaped from a zoo in Australia.
