South Korean police admit responsibility for crush

Police chief says not enough was done to prevent it.

Police chief says not enough was done to prevent it. Also: The Greek coast guard is coordinating a search- and- rescue operation in the Aegean sea for dozens of missing migrants, and Brazilian police have been taking action to end blockades by lorry drivers who support the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro.

