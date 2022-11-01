Main content

President Bolsonaro still silent following election defeat

Increasing unease in Brazil that he may contest the outcome.

Growing unease that he may contest the outcome as Argentina's leader arrives in Brazil to congratulate Lula. Also: Ukrainian engineers scramble to restore electricity to large areas of the country after a wave of Russian missile strikes, and, a saucy new theory about how our ancient cousins, the Neanderthals, died out forty thousand years ago.

