Main content

President Bolsonaro of Brazil yet to acknowledge Lula's victory

President-elect Lula da Silva has called for unity, as world leaders congratulate him on his narrow victory.

President-elect Lula da Silva has called for unity, as world leaders congratulate him on his narrow victory. Also: Hundreds of people in Iran are charged with rioting in an attempt by the authorities to stop protestors, and how can indigenous people's understanding of the natural world help scientists tackle climate change?

29 days left to listen

34 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured in...

  • BBC News Catch-Up

    The latest headlines and the podcasts to make sense of them, updated 24/7.

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends