President Bolsonaro of Brazil yet to acknowledge Lula's victory
President-elect Lula da Silva has called for unity, as world leaders congratulate him on his narrow victory. Also: Hundreds of people in Iran are charged with rioting in an attempt by the authorities to stop protestors, and how can indigenous people's understanding of the natural world help scientists tackle climate change?
