Main content

Lula wins Brazil's Presidential election

The narrow victory completes a staggering rehabilitation for the former president

The narrow victory completes a staggering rehabilitation for the former president who was jailed for corruption.
Also: A suspension bridge crowded with pedestrians has collapsed in the Indian state of Gujarat, killing at least 80 people, and to mark Halloween, we hear about the woman who collects recipes from tombstones.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends