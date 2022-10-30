Main content
Lula wins Brazil's Presidential election
The narrow victory completes a staggering rehabilitation for the former president
The narrow victory completes a staggering rehabilitation for the former president who was jailed for corruption.
Also: A suspension bridge crowded with pedestrians has collapsed in the Indian state of Gujarat, killing at least 80 people, and to mark Halloween, we hear about the woman who collects recipes from tombstones.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends