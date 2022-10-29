Main content
Halloween stampede in Seoul kills dozens
Nearly 150 people died in the crush in a busy bar district
Nearly 150 people died in the crush in a busy South Korean bar district which was full of revellers. Also: Russia says it's suspending global grain exports from Ukraine following a drone attack on Russian ships in occupied Crimea, and the footballers wives trial that just keeps on giving: Wagatha Christie the play!
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends