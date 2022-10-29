Main content

Halloween stampede in Seoul kills dozens

Nearly 150 people died in the crush in a busy bar district

Nearly 150 people died in the crush in a busy South Korean bar district which was full of revellers. Also: Russia says it's suspending global grain exports from Ukraine following a drone attack on Russian ships in occupied Crimea, and the footballers wives trial that just keeps on giving: Wagatha Christie the play!

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends