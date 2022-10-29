Main content
Brazil heads to the polls
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro faces former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro faces former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In this special edition of the Global News Podcast, Nick Miles is in Rio de Janeiro hearing how people living in the country's largest favela are split between the candidates. We also hear about the accusations and misinformation on the campaign trail.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends