Main content

Brazil heads to the polls

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro faces former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro faces former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In this special edition of the Global News Podcast, Nick Miles is in Rio de Janeiro hearing how people living in the country's largest favela are split between the candidates. We also hear about the accusations and misinformation on the campaign trail.

29 days left to listen

22 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends