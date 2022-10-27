Main content
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis'
The International Energy Agency says Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have lasting effects on energy supplies and markets.
The International Energy Agency says Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supplies and markets. Also, Estonia urges western allies to increase defence spending, and doctors in Germany warn of the dangers of cannabis after suggestions the small amounts of the drug could be legalised.
