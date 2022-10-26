Ahead of the US midterm elections, Oliver Conway is joined by Americast's Sarah Smith, Anthony Zurcher and Marianna Spring to discuss the Trump factor, abortion, the role of social media and much more. Will the Republicans sweep the board or can the Democrats hold on to at least one of the houses of Congress? The result is likely to shape American politics for the next two years - and could help determine who ends up in the White House in 2024.

