China accused of illegal police stations in the Netherlands

Dutch media finds Beijing using service centres to try to silence its opponents. Also: Iranian security forces are reported to have opened fire on thousands of protestors in the home town of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody last month, and six new species of frog have been discovered in Ecuador.

